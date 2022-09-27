Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan teaches Saif Ali Khan the hook steps of Alcoholia; Watch BTS Video

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming movie Vikram Vedha is all set to release in a few days, and has been creating quite a buzz. The trailer drop and the song releases garnered a great response from the audience, and there’s a lot of excitement among fans for the release of the film. While both Saif and Hrithik have been busy promoting Vikram Vedha, they also manage to squeeze in some time to relax and enjoy together. Now, Hrithik has shared a BTS video that shows him teaching Saif Ali Khan the hook steps of the song ‘Alcoholia’ from Vikram Vedha, and their camaraderie is just unmissable!

While Hrithik and Saif are pitted against each other in the film Vikram Vedha, they share a great camaraderie in real life. While the team has recently reached Delhi for the promotions of the film, the lead cast Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan was captured having a dance together to the 'Alcoholia' song. The video shared by Hrithik shows him teaching Saif the dance steps of Alcoholia, and while doing so, he forgot the dance steps himself. Sharing the entertaining video, Hrithik wrote, “The Real Vikram Vedha behave like this Vedha forgotten the step , teaching Vikram all wrong.” Check out the video below.