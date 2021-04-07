Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan to undergo extensive preparation in May for his role of a gangster

Hrithik Roshan, who has been roped in to play the lead in Vikram Vedha, will begin shooting for the movie in summer this year.

It’s been over a year since was last seen spilling his charm on the silver screen. Bollywood’s Greek God was last seen in Siddharth Anand directorial War and he was, undoubtedly, a sight to behold in the action drama. And while fans have been missing his presence on the silver screen, the wait is set to be over now as he will be seen in the Bollywood remake of R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Vikram Vedha. According to media reports, Hrithik will be seen playing the role of a gangster in the movie.

Now, as per a recent update, Hrithik, who will be playing an intense role in the movie, will be undergoing intense preparation for the role. “While some amount of preparation for the role is already going on for Hrithik, the month of May is going to be even more extensive with the prep for him,” a source was quoted saying. Earlier Pinkvilla had exclusive revealed that the Bollywood remake of Vikram Vedha, which will be helmed by Pushkar and Gayathri, will be hitting the floors in summer 2021 and will be Hrithik’s 25th project.

“Right from the work on body language to the diction and look, he has been in the space of this gangster over the last two months, building his on-screen persona. Hrithik is all charged up and excited for the film,” our source had stated. Apart from Hrithik, the movie will also feature in the role of a cop and will mark their first collaboration together. Are you excited to watch two superstars in one frame? Share your views in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

