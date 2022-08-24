Vikram Vedha: Kareena Kapoor, Saba Azad, Vicky Kaushal and more praise Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan’s teaser

Wednesday turned out to be a special treat for all the Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan fans as the teaser of their upcoming film Vikram Vedha was released. Ever since the teaser is out, social media has been buzzing with reviews and netizens cannot stop going gaga over the action-packed teaser. The first looks of Hrithik and Saif have already created a lot of hype and fans cannot wait to see these two step in the shoes of R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the official Hindi remake of the 2017 hit Tamil movie of the same name. Well, many Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan and others took to the comments section to praise the film.

After watching the teaser, Saif Ali Khan’s wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories to share the teaser and posted heart emojis. Abhishek Bachchan in the comments section wrote, ‘too cool braz’ with a fire emoji. Vicky Kaushal wrote, ‘First day first show!’, Saba Pataudi wrote, ‘Excited! Eagerly awaited’ with a heart emoji. Siddhanth Chaturvedi posted several fire emojis. Hrithik’s dad Rakesh Roshan wrote, ‘God bless all’ in the first comment and ‘Super’ in the second comment. Hrithik’s GF Saba Azad too took to her Instagram stories to share the teaser and wrote, ‘ready???? Lets go!!’

Vikram Vedha is an action-thriller written & directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar & S. Sashikanth and Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.

