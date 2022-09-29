Vikram Vedha makers claim Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer is ‘completely different’ from Tamil version
Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan starrer Vikram Vedha makers open up on the comparison between this film and the Tamil version.
All eyes are on Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha. We are just a couple of days away from the release of the film and the excitement levels amongst the fans are a notch higher. Well, ever since this film has been announced, everyone is eager to see Hrithik and Saif step in the shoes of R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi who have created magic with their portrayals in the Tamil version of the film. But, in a recent interview, the makers of both the films Pushkar and Gayathri have opened up on the comparisons of both the films and how they are different.
Talking about why they decided to remake Vikram Vedha, Pushkar gave an example of a play like Streetcar Named Desire or Death of a Salesman. He added that it has been staged hundreds of times all over the world. The text remains the same but there are fresh set of actors when a production changes. He said that they approached the idea of Vikram Vedha the same way. “The text is the same, what we had written long back. When Saif and Hrithik come on board, they are bringing what an actor and the written word together form into a character on screen.”
Gayathri on the other hand added that they never set out to recreate the Tamil original but interpret it in a different way. “We never felt like we were recreating a scene. We had long discussions on sets on how to do this scene or that scene. And not once did we think of doing it the way it was earlier. The soul is the same but it’s completely different,” she added.
Hrithik Roshan too added that there were several times while shooting when they got stuck in a scene wondering what to do next. Hrithik said that they could have easily gone back to the Tamil film and seen how they have done it there and done the same but that is not how they were approaching the film. “We were trying to portray Vikram as Saif has played him and Vedha as I have played him. We were actually creating new, not recreating,” he said.
ALSO READ: Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan on working with Saif Ali Khan: ‘The sincerity he has is very rare’