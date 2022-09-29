Vikram Vedha makers claim Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer is ‘completely different’ from Tamil version

All eyes are on Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha. We are just a couple of days away from the release of the film and the excitement levels amongst the fans are a notch higher. Well, ever since this film has been announced, everyone is eager to see Hrithik and Saif step in the shoes of R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi who have created magic with their portrayals in the Tamil version of the film. But, in a recent interview, the makers of both the films Pushkar and Gayathri have opened up on the comparisons of both the films and how they are different.

Talking about why they decided to remake Vikram Vedha, Pushkar gave an example of a play like Streetcar Named Desire or Death of a Salesman. He added that it has been staged hundreds of times all over the world. The text remains the same but there are fresh set of actors when a production changes. He said that they approached the idea of Vikram Vedha the same way. “The text is the same, what we had written long back. When Saif and Hrithik come on board, they are bringing what an actor and the written word together form into a character on screen.”