Vikram Vedha makers issue statement on reports of Hrithik Roshan refusing to shoot in UP; Call it 'untruthful'

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year. It is based on the Indian folk tale of Vikram and Betaal and follows the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster. The film is the official Hindi remake of R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi's Tamil film of the same name. It is slated to be directed by filmmaker duo Pushkar and Gayathri, who also helmed the original.

Earlier, there were media reports doing rounds on social media that the makers had a schedule planned in UP and were reportedly keen to shoot the movie in the lanes of the state. However, the budget of Vikram Vedha was doubled after Hrithik refused to shoot in UP and urged the makers to showcase the UP lanes by setting up lavish sets in Dubai. Now, Reliance Entertainment, who is co-producing the film, reacted to the rumours and issued an official statement and called it, 'untruthful.'

The statement read: "We have been noticing a lot of misleading and totally unsubstantiated reporting on Vikram Vedha shoot locations. We clearly want to state that Vikram Vedha has been shot extensively in India, including Lucknow. A portion of the film was shot in the United Arab Emirates in October-November of 2021 since it was the only location providing infrastructure for a bio-bubble that accommodated a crew of such scale, also allowing the building of sets in a studio during the preceding months of the shoot. We chose to do that out of health and protocol concerns. Any attempts to twist this set of facts are clearly mischievous and untruthful. Also, we would like to emphatically state that at Reliance Entertainment while we welcome suggestions from the creative talent, the production and budgetary decisions are a centralized prerogative."

Check out Vikram Vedha makers' official statement:

The film also stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf and Yogita Bihani. It is scheduled to release on 30 September 2022.

