Vikram Vedha: Radhika Apte completes the shoot of Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s action thriller

As Bollywood continues to encash on the remaking of the blockbuster South films, another remake is creating buzz. We are talking about Vikram Vedha starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead. The movie is the remake of the Tamil neo-noir action-thriller film of the same name and featured R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. Apart from Saif and Hrithik, this Pushkar-Gayatri film also features Radhika Apte in an important role.

And now, as per a recent update, Radhika has wrapped the shooting of Vikram Vedha. According to a report published in Mid-Day, she wrapped the shoot of a 10-day schedule in Mumbai recently. Talking about it, Radhika asserted that she had fun shooting for Vikram Vedha and also praised Saif Ali Khan. To note, Radhika has collaborated with Saif for the third time after their 2018 release Baazaar and Sacred Games Season 1. “It was a 10-day schedule in Mumbai, and I had a lovely time. It felt nice to get back on the set. I love the energy that I missed so much. I had previously filmed only a small chunk of the film and wrapped up most of my major portions only now. Having worked with Saif before, I am happy that we collaborated again. The film brings together a passionate bunch of people,” Radhika was quoted saying. It is reported that the team is planning to wrap the shoot by the end of this month.

Meanwhile, Hrithik, who will be seen playing the role of Vedha in the movie, has been sending his fans into a frenzy every now and then as he shares stunning pics of himself channelising his inner Vedha. Interestingly, this film will mark Hrithik and Saif’s first collaboration. Are you excited to see the two superstars in one frame? Let us know in the comment section below.