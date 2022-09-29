Vikram Vedha Review, Box Office Collection Live Updates: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan’s film gets thumbs up

A celebrity screening of the film was held on 26th September and was attended by many noted dignitaries like Rakesh Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Rakesh Roshan has always been a tough critic to please and his appreciation can really mean that the fillm has ticked all the boxes in terms of commercial appeal. The director found Vikram Vedha terrific. He tweeted, "Saw Vikram Vedha. Terrific. Credit to director, actors and the team, wow!"