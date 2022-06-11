Vikram Vedha’s Radhika Apte on working with Hrithik Roshan & Saif Ali Khan: Had a great time with them

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha has been one of the most anticipated of the year. Directed by Pushkar and Gayatri, Vikram Vedha happens to be the Bollywood remake of the Tamil neo-noir action thriller that featured R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. Interestingly, Hrithik had taken social media by storm recently as he announced the wrap of Vikram Vedha and shared pics from the sets with the director duo and Saif. And now, Radhika Apte, who plays a key role in Vikram Vedha has opened up about collaborating with Hrithik and Saif and is all praises for both the actors.

Talking to India Today, Radhika asserted that she had a great time working with Hrithik although they didn’t have many scenes together. “I chatted with him about lots of things. He is so lovely,” the actress was quoted saying. To note, the movie marks Radhika’s first collaboration with Hrithik and third with Saif. They had earlier worked in the Sacred Games.

Sharing her experience of working with Saif on Vikram Vedha and Radhika said that she loves working with the Nawab of Pataudi. She called Saif funny and said “I am only laughing on the sets. Also, the directors Pushkar- Gayatri were so nice to work with. I practically cried after I finished my shoot. I really had a great time working on Vikram Vedha,” Radhika was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, talking about Vikram Vedha, the movie marks Hrithik and Saif’s second collaboration after Na Tum Jaano Na Hum and their first looks from the movie has already got the fans excited. Vikram Vedha is slated to hit the screens on September 30 this year.

