Vikram Vedha: Saif Ali Khan prepped with real guns to play encounter specialist, say Pushkar-Gayatri

Saif Ali Khan is currently gearing up for the release of Vikram Vedha, which also stars Hrithik Roshan, Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles. Directed by Pushkar-Gayatri, Vikram Vedha is the Hindi remake of their 2017 Tamil film of the same name. The original starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. Vikram Vedha is set to release theatrically worldwide on September 30 and is backed by YNOT Studios, Friday Filmworks, Bhushan Kumar under T-Series Films, and Reliance Entertainment.

Hrithik will be seen as a dreaded gangster, and Saif, a tough cop. Now, director duo Pushkar and Gayatri revealed that Saif practiced with real guns to ace the act of encounter specialist in Vikram Vedha. "As the script called for, we wanted Saif to adopt the genuine encounter specialist cop persona. We were astounded by his rigorous research regimen, which included immense practice with real weapons and understanding the drill of using the real weapon. Saif has put a lot of hard work and his passion towards his craft is visible in his body language in the trailer and the film," they said.