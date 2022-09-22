Vikram Vedha: Saif Ali Khan prepped with real guns to play encounter specialist, say Pushkar-Gayatri
Saif Ali Khan plays the role of a cop Vikram in Pushkar-Gayatri's Vikram Vedha.
Saif Ali Khan is currently gearing up for the release of Vikram Vedha, which also stars Hrithik Roshan, Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles. Directed by Pushkar-Gayatri, Vikram Vedha is the Hindi remake of their 2017 Tamil film of the same name. The original starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. Vikram Vedha is set to release theatrically worldwide on September 30 and is backed by YNOT Studios, Friday Filmworks, Bhushan Kumar under T-Series Films, and Reliance Entertainment.
Hrithik will be seen as a dreaded gangster, and Saif, a tough cop. Now, director duo Pushkar and Gayatri revealed that Saif practiced with real guns to ace the act of encounter specialist in Vikram Vedha. "As the script called for, we wanted Saif to adopt the genuine encounter specialist cop persona. We were astounded by his rigorous research regimen, which included immense practice with real weapons and understanding the drill of using the real weapon. Saif has put a lot of hard work and his passion towards his craft is visible in his body language in the trailer and the film," they said.
The film is based on the Indian folk tale of Vikram and Betaal and follows the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster. A few days back, the trailer of Pushkar-Gayatri's directorial Vikram Vedha was unveiled and it received a positive response from the audience.
Vikram Vedha marks the return of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's second on-screen collaboration. The duo was seen together in the 2002 film, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, which also starred Esha Deol in the lead.
On the work front, Saif will be seen in Adipurush alongside Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, and Sunny Singh in the lead.
