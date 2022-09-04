Vikram Vedha: Saif Ali Khan starrer trailer to be OUT on Sept 8; Hrithik Roshan says 'Iss baar sirf mazaa..'

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha are all set to release on September 30, 2022. The teaser of the film gave viewers a glimpse of the characters of Vikram and Vedha while introducing the audience to the intriguing story. Now, the actors are gearing up for the trailer release on September 8, 2022.

Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram Post

Hrithik Roshan on Sunday took to his Twitter account to share new posters along with the announcement that the much-awaited trailer will be out on this Thursday. "इस बार सिर्फ मज़ा ही नहीं, ताज्जुब भी होगा! #VikramVedhaTrailer out on 8th September 2022. #VikramVedha hitting cinemas worldwide on 30th September 2022," he wrote.

About the film

Vikram Vedha is an action-thriller written and directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. The story depicts Saif Ali Khan as a tough cop named Vikram who sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar and S Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment.

About Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming projects

Hrithik Roshan will star in Siddharth Anand's action film Fighter, with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

About Saif Ali Khan’s Work Front

As on date, Saif Ali Khan has completed work on his role as Boris in the sequel of Go Goa Gone, entitled Go Goa Gone 2 with Kunal Khemu. The exact release dates of this film is yet to be known.

In February 2021, Khan started shooting for the 3D bilingual film Adipurush, a retelling of the Hindu epic Ramayana, in which he will portray the demon Ravana alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. The film is scheduled to be theatrically released on 12 January 2023.

