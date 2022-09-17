Vikram Vedha Song Alcoholia OUT: Hrithik Roshan’s insane expressions and killer dance moves leave fans in awe

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are gearing up for the theatrical release of their upcoming film Vikram Vedha. The movie also features Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf in key roles. The trailer of the film released a few days ago and left fans thrilled about the action thriller. Pinkvilla reported that the makers of the film are all set to launch their first song Alcoholia at a grand event in Mumbai today. The peppy, upbeat song has been released, and Hrithik’s fans can’t get enough of his killer dance moves. The song shows Hrithik in a never-seen-before avatar, looking rugged as he celebrates with his gang by flaunting his dance moves in a bar. Apart from his dance moves, it was Hrithik’s expressions that garnered a lot of attention. Sharing about the release of the song, Hrithik wrote, “

Young Vedha was just as mad आज मौसम #Alcoholia हो लिया! SONG OUT NOW. #VikramVedha.” Commenting on the song and Hrithik’s excellent dancing skills, one fan wrote, “Hrithik's expressions is just Phenomenal. The choreography is fire. Vedha is going to be one of the most iconic role of Hrithik s career for sure,” while another fan commented, “Insane expressions and choreography.” A third fan wrote, “HRITHIK ROSHAN in #Alcoholia He nailed yet another dance song with his killer moves. #VikramVedha.” Check out the music video of Alcoholia below.