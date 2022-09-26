Vikram Vedha Song Bande: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan get into action mode in the theme track; WATCH
Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha will release on 30th September 2022.
On Monday, the makers of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha unveiled a new track Bande today. The film also stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles. Vikram Vedha is set to release theatrically worldwide on September 30, 2022. The lyrics of the song Bande is an ode to the dichotomy of the characters of Vikram and Vedha. It describes the moral ambiguities faced by Vikram Vedha as they set out to unveil the truth.
The theme song Bande is composed, arranged and programmed by SAM C S, as singer Sivam lends his powerful vocals to the lyrics by Manoj Muntashir. It gives a fresh glimpse of all the action along with the cat-mouse chase between Vikram and Vedha. Earlier, the theme song Bande earlier was heard in bits from the teaser and trailer of the film and received a huge positive response from the audience, who had lauded the background music of Vikram Vedha.
The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). Directed by Pushkar-Gayatri, Vikram Vedha is the Hindi remake of their 2017 Tamil film of the same name. The original starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The film is based on the Indian folk tale of Vikram and Betaal and follows the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster.
Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. It is directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar & S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment.
