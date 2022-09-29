Vikram Vedha star Hrithik Roshan FEELS actors should not be opposed to doing two-hero films

Popular Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is busy promoting his upcoming film Vikram Vedha wherein he is playing a lead role alongside actor Saif Ali Khan , with Radhika Apte in the supporting role. While the trailer of the film looks promising, the fans are wondering whether what is the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor’s opinion on being a part of a two-hero film. To add fuel to fire, it was recently speculated that Roshan is part of Brahmastra Part 2 alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. Given these developments, here is what Roshan has to say.

He, as reported by India Today, told reporters, "My first instinct is to say, 'It just makes your work so much easier and better.' You get to see more. So I don't think an actor should be opposed to it. I would love to do an ensemble, the more the merrier. Because working in those equations where you're not standing by yourself, but you have to relate and give and take with other important, or more important characters in the same film, are your access points to growing.”

“I did in ZNMD, War and now with Saif, it really pushes you to be better because you're seeing wonderful acting in front of you. And for me, it has been an incredible experience, every time I've done a two-hero film or an ensemble. It's been way better and fun for me," Hrithik Roshan added.

Recently, the makers of the film released the trailer of In the film wherein it can be seen that Saif plays a cop, Vikram, who is on the hunt to nab the gangster, Vedha (as essayed by Hrithik Roshan). However, the classic cat and mouse case takes an unexpected turn after Vedha challenges the moral beliefs of Vikram.

The film is expected to hit the theatres this Friday.

