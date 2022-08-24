Vikram Vedha Teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan face-off in the ultimate good vs evil battle

Ever since Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer film Vikram Vedha was announced, fans have been eagerly waiting for it. The first looks of Hrithik and Saif have already created a lot of hype and fans cannot wait to see these two step in the shoes of R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the official Hindi remake of the 2017 hit Tamil movie of the same name. Recently we saw the entire cast of Vikram Vedha come together for a special preview of the teaser and today as promised it is finally out. We bet the heartbeats of the fans have raised after watching the teaser.

Vikram Vedha teaser

The 1-minute 46 seconds long visual teaser from the film makes for a wholesome tease into the world of Vikram Vedha. The teaser is packed with whistle-worthy dialogues, large-scale action sequences and high-on emotional drama backed with a piece of very catchy background music. Overall, the teaser promises for Vikram Vedha to be a complete entertainment package. Hrithik Roshan in a negative character and Saif Ali Khan as a cop make for a dynamic duo and we bet fans are already jumping with joy and cannot wait for September 30, 2022, to watch the film in the theatre.

Check out Vikram Vedha teaser:

Vikram Vedha

Vikram Vedha is an action-thriller written & directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar & S. Sashikanth and Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.

