Vikram Vedha Teaser Twitter Reactions: Fans hail Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan's face-off; Call it a 'hit'

Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan's highly-anticipated Vikram Vedha teaser has been finally unveiled today. The two will be playing the titular role and would be seen clashing with each other in this action thriller. While Saif plays a determined police officer Vikram, Hrithik plays a ruthless gangster Vedha. The film is the official Hindi remake of R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi's Tamil film of the same name. For the unversed, husband-wife filmmaker duo of Pushkar and Gayatri, who directed the original, are also helming the Hindi remake. The film also stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi.

Sharing Vikram Vedha teaser, Hrithik wrote: "एक कहानी सुनाएँ? #VikramVedhaTeaser OUT NOW (Link In Bio) #VikramVedha hitting the cinemas worldwide on 30th September 2022." The film is based on the Indian folk tale of Vikram and Betaal and follows the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster. After the teaser's release on Wednesday, fans hailed the highly-anticipated teaser of Vikram Vedha and it has been receiving positive responses from social media users.

A user on Twitter wrote: "#VikramVedhateaser. Just look at the dark expression of Hrithik Roshan. Man he just nailed the vedha role. God damn." While another user added: "Honestly the #VikramVedhateaser looks very promising. Especially Hrithik Roshan, mind blowing. Saif looks like sartaj from sacred games but i hope there's more to his Character. Definitely gonna watch this one." A third user said: "#VikramVedhaTeaser is here! Watched it on the big screen at the preview and the experience gave me goosebumps. Hrithik & Saif are a lethal combination." Another one said: "#VikramVedhateaser looks terrific. A promising flick from Bollywood after a long time. Hrithik is menacing."

Here's how netizens have reacted to Vikram Vedha's teaser:

Vikram Vedha is slated to release on September 30, 2022. It is produced by T-Series and Reliance Entertainment.

