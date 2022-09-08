Vikram Vedha Trailer Launch: Hrithik Roshan looks dapper, Radhika Apte stuns in black co-ord set; PICS
Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Vikram Vedha' is set to release on September 30, 2022.
Hrithik Roshan is currently awaiting the release of his highly-anticipated film, Vikram Vedha, which stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead and fans have been eagerly waiting for the film ever since it was announced. The film also features Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi. Vikram Vedha is the Hindi remake of their 2017 Tamil film of the same name. The original starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The film is directed by the filmmaker duo of Pushkar and Gayatri, who directed the original, and are also helming the Hindi remake.
After creating a lot of hype with its first look and teaser, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha's trailer was launched today. The makers of the movie arrived in style at the trailer launch event that took place in Mumbai. In the pictures, one can see the Krrish actor looking handsome as always as he wore a black t-shirt and added a white floral shirt over it. He paired it with black pants. Radhika, on the other hand, stunned in a black crop top and flared pants. Apart from Hrithik and Radhika, Rohit, Yogita, producer Bhushan Kumar, Pushkar, and Gayatri also arrived. However, Saif was not present at the event.
Check out the PHOTOS:
Radhika plays the role of Vikram's wife and Vedha's lawyer. While Saif plays a determined police officer Vikram, Hrithik plays a ruthless gangster Vedha. Ahead of the trailer release, makers arranged a special preview screening of the trailer across the country for fan clubs on Wednesday.
Produced by YNOT Studios, Friday Filmworks, T-Series Films, and Reliance Entertainment. Vikram Vedha marks the return of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's second on-screen collaboration. The duo was seen together in the 2002 film, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, which also starred Esha Deol in the lead. Vikram Vedha will release on 30th September 2022.
ALSO READ: Vikram Vedha Trailer OUT: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer promises a high-octane face-off; Watch