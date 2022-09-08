Vikram Vedha Trailer OUT: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer promises a high-octane face-off; Watch

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are gearing up for the release of their upcoming Hindi film Vikram Vedha. The film features Hrithik as a dreaded gangster and Saif as a tough cop. The film also stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi. Directed by Pushkar-Gayatri, Vikram Vedha is the Hindi remake of their 2017 Tamil film of the same name. The original starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. Vikram Vedha is set to release theatrically worldwide on September 30.

Now, the much-awaited Vikram Vedha trailer has been unveiled today. It is high on action sequences and some intense face-off scenes between Saif aka Vikram and Hrithik aka Vedha. It also has impactful shots and absolutely powerful dialogues. While the trailer does not reveal much about the story, it maintains a mystery around the real nature of the two protagonists played by Hrithik and Saif. Produced by YNOT Studios, Friday Filmworks, T-Series Films, and Reliance Entertainment.