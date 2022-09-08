Vikram Vedha Trailer OUT: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer promises a high-octane face-off; Watch
Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Vikram Vedha' will release in theatres on September 30, 2022.
Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are gearing up for the release of their upcoming Hindi film Vikram Vedha. The film features Hrithik as a dreaded gangster and Saif as a tough cop. The film also stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi. Directed by Pushkar-Gayatri, Vikram Vedha is the Hindi remake of their 2017 Tamil film of the same name. The original starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. Vikram Vedha is set to release theatrically worldwide on September 30.
Now, the much-awaited Vikram Vedha trailer has been unveiled today. It is high on action sequences and some intense face-off scenes between Saif aka Vikram and Hrithik aka Vedha. It also has impactful shots and absolutely powerful dialogues. While the trailer does not reveal much about the story, it maintains a mystery around the real nature of the two protagonists played by Hrithik and Saif. Produced by YNOT Studios, Friday Filmworks, T-Series Films, and Reliance Entertainment.
Check out Vikam Vedha trailer:
On Wednesday, the makers of Vikram Vedha had arranged an exclusive trailer preview, which Hrithik couldn't attend, but the fans present at the preview cheered for both Hrithik and Saif. The film is based on the Indian folk tale of Vikram and Betaal and follows the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster.
A few days back, the teaser of Pushkar-Gayatri's directorial Vikram Vedha was unveiled and it received a positive response from the audience.
Vikram Vedha marks the return of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's second on-screen collaboration. The duo was seen together in the 2002 film, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, which also starred Esha Deol in the lead. Meanwhile, this movie marks Roshan's return to the big screen three years after his blockbuster War. Saif, on the other, returns to cinemas after Jawaani Jaaneman, which was released in 2020.
ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's FIRST song 'Alcoholia' from Vikram Vedha to release on September 13: Report