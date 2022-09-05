Vikram Vedha Trailer Preview: Fans of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan to witness trailer before its release
Vikram Vedha makers have planned a special trailer preview event for Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan fans.
After months of anticipation from fans worldwide, team Vikram Vedha recently dropped the teaser and received a roaring positive response. Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan fans cannot wait to watch the film and are sitting on the edge of their seats for the trailer. Inching close to their release day, the team of Hrithik and Saif have planned to treat fans across India with a trailer preview event. The event is a first-of-its-kind fan event, where well-wishers of both the stars from across 7 Indian cities will be shown the trailer preview a day before its worldwide digital showcase.
The spokesperson for the film shares, "The trailer of Vikram Vedha is set to launch on September 8th 2022. However, we have planned a special preview for fans to witness the trailer on the big screens on Wednesday, September 7th, a day prior to the digital launch." Adding, "We wanted to hold these previews for Fans who have waited patiently for the release of Vikram Vedha while showering utmost love for the first look, teaser and posters of the film. It was a unanimous decision by the team to showcase the trailer of Vikram Vedha to fans, before the world. We will be making arrangements across cities like Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata and Mumbai."
Vikram Vedha is an action-thriller written & directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities. It will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.