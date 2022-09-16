Vikram Vedha: Watch how Saif Ali Khan transformed into a gutsy cop and Hrithik Roshan into a fearful gangster

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha trailer has released and fans can't wait to watch it on the silver screen. To note, it is the official Hindi remake of the 2017 thriller of the same name which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. However, ahead of the release and to maintain the excitement level among the fans, the makers have unveiled the behind-the-scenes videos of Vikram Vedha.

Hrithik Roshan, who is essaying the role of a dreaded gangster, has shared both the videos on his Twitter handle. The first video gives a glimpse of all the action and fun with Saif Ali Khan who brought Vikram to life. Saif as Vikram is seen in action on the hunt for Vedha , as he struts holding a pistol under the direction of Pushkar and Gayatri. Another video highlights the journey of Hrithik Roshan turning into Vedha. From working on his look to showcasing the different shades of Vedha, the actor features in a never-before-seen avatar.

Vikram Vedha is an action-thriller written and directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns. A tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

This is for the second time Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are working together. The duo was seen together in the 2002 film Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, which also starred Esha Deol. Hrithik was last seen in War and Saif in Jawaani Jaaneman.

