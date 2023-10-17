Vikramaditya Motwane on success of Pathaan, Jawan: ‘You can’t replace Shah Rukh Khan with some other actor’

Renowned filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane is basking in the success of his last released series, Jubilee. The series was not only well-received by the audience but also received rave reviews from the critics. The director was busy attending the prestigious Himalayan Film Festival. During its conclusion, in a recent interview, the Udaan director discussed the success of Shah Rukh Khan’s this year releases Pathaan and Jawan and also asserted on having more such grossers in a year.

Vikramaditya Motwane on 'number-game' in the industry

Ace filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane in a recent interview with the Hindustan Times remarked that instead of just a handful, more movies should reach the huge figures. He stated that the number game is not new in the film business, and it will always be there. The Rs. 500 crore marks will become Rs. 100 crore or even Rs. 2000 crore at some point. The director calls it a great thing but is also believed to have more such grossers than just two or three films in a year. “It should be 10 films in a year to go and crack that number across different genres,” he said.

Vikramaditya Motwane reacts to the success of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Pathaan

In addition to this, he also stated that not every film can generate the potential buzz or do similar business. Discussing the success of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Jawan, he stated, “The same films that we had made at some point in the 80s and 90s, went through a period where suddenly everybody wanted to do the same thing, then came saturation, and then the audiences were like, ‘You are taking us for idiots’. So, it goes back to again finding a certain amount of diversity. Hopefully, this time, we already know that not every film can be a Jawan or Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan. You can’t replace SRK and that experience with some other actor, and expect the same result. It’s a moment in time with SRK, and those films, that’s happening.”

In the same interview, Motwane also heaped praises on the highest-grossers of the year- Pathaan, Jawan and Gadar 2. He remarked that the film performed well at the box office as they knew their target audience. The films were made for the mass audience and single screen approach. He stated that these films are proof that if a great film is made, audiences will watch it on the big screens.

