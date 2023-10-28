Vikramaditya Motwane questions why Deepika Padukone can't be lead in Pathaan as he discusses gender inequality

Vikramaditya Motwane is a filmmaker who likes to experiment with his subjects and stories. He is also vocal about the issues in the film industry. Recently, he was discussing gender inequality with a group of other Bollywood members. During that conversation, he opened up on why can't Deepika Padukone lead a film like Pathaan.

Vikramaditya Motwane on gender inequality in Bollywood

Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane recently took part in the O Womaniya discussion to talk about disparity and equality in Bollywood. The discussion also included names like Kriti Sanon, Zoya Akhtar and Hansal Mehta. Motwane spoke about doing better for equality in the industry and cited an example of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and asked why can't women do a lead in films.

He said, "Why can’t Deepika be the lead on Pathaan? Why? Why Not? Why can’t be a film about a woman? Why not? And I think, studios especially and producers need to start pushing that."

In the discussion, Motwane stated that Hollywood is able to make a film like Barbie because they have a history of starting out earlier. They championed women-led film which now allows studios to make female-led films. He quipped that Bollywood is not doing that right now. Earlier, the director had expressed his regret for not making his 2018 superhero film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero with a female lead. He stated that the film would have been much better that way.

Kriti Sanon shares her thoughts on gender inequality

Kriti Sanon was also a part of the discussion. She spoke about how a lot of people are still very patriarchal, “There is a huge section that is still very patriarchal where a male opinion also matters a lot more than a woman’s opinion. And I’ve seen that around. So, it happens. It is a mentality", she said.

Workwise, Motwane recently directed the period drama web series Jubilee which was well received. He has also announced the world premiere of his documentary series titled Indi(r)a’s Emergency which will be shown at the Jio MAMI Film Festival. Apart from that, he is also doing a film with Ananya Panday called Control.

