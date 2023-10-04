Vikramaditya Motwane reveals Ranveer Singh to be 'fourth or fifth take' actor, says THIS about Sonakshi Sinha

Vikramaditya Motwane is a maverick filmmaker of Bollywood. Throughout his career, he has made films and picked subjects that are relatively new for the audiences. One of the most loved films of his career is the 2013 romantic drama Lootera, starring Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha. In a recent interview, he spoke about which actor took how many takes during its shoot.

Vikramaditya Motwane talks about Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha

In a recent interview with Film Companion, director Vikramaditya Motwane spoke about his experience of doing Lootera with Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh. He said that Ranveer is a "fourth or fifth take" actor who takes time to immerse himself in the character. On the contrary, Motwane said that Sonakshi is a "second-take actor". He added, "She will do the first take, and then you tell her what you want in the second take, and she’s bang-on in the second one."

The helmer was asked how he strikes a balance when actors work differently in different takes. “You have to break down your shots accordingly. I will start with the second-take actor and then move on to the other actor, who will have warmed up by then by doing off-takes for the first actor", he explained.

Motwane also revealed that Ram Kapoor is a one-take actor. "You have to mentally prepare him, convey what you want, and then let him take flight with it," he said. The two have worked together on Udaan and the web series Jubilee. Talking about his other Jubilee actors, the director said: “Sidhant Gupta is more of a third or fourth-take guy, while Aparshakti Khurana is a second-take guy. With Aparshakti, you give him directions after the first take, and he’ll nail it."

About Lootera

Lootera is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and written by Motwane along with Bhavani Iyer. The film is based on O. Henry's short story, The Last Leaf, and stars Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead. It was released in 2013 and met with critical acclaim. However, the film turned out to be a financial failure.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh gets back into Simmba mode for Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again; see BTS pic