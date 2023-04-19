Vikrant Massey admits never making a fuss about Deepika Padukone getting paid more than him in Chhapaak

Vikrant Massey is one actor who is versatile and very talented. His acting skills have been appreciated by the fans quite often and many of his films have gone on to be loved by the fans. His journey from the small screen to the big screen has been impeccable. Off late, many actresses from Bollywood have come ahead and poured their hearts out about the pay disparity in the film industry. But now in a recent interview with ETimes, Vikrant has spoken about the pay disparity.

Vikrant Massey in pay disparity

Vikrant Massey has worked with some A-lister actresses in the past and one film that fans still remember is Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak which also starred Deepika Padukone. The actor spoke about the box office failure of the film and revealed that even though this film did not do well, he is proud of the film. He feels that there were political reasons that impacted Chhapaak’s performance. Further talking about the pay disparity in Bollywood, Vikrant said, "Bahar ke jo so-called 'A-listers' he woh bhi platforms pe films kar rahe he. Humare 'so-called A-listers' he yaha ke, superstars he, pichle 15-20 saalon se TV pe kaam kar rahe he. Most of my female co-stars have been paid more than me, I have never made a fuss about it. My big body of work does not give me as much money as you know, Deepika Padukone, of course." Further Vikrant added, "I am comfortable in doing things I feel about, or strongly about in social media... There have been days when I have taken a few comments about me, my family, my wife... to heart and I haven't been able to sleep that day."

Vikrant Massey’s work front

Vikrant Massey was last seen in Gaslight which also starred Sara Ali Khan and Chitrangada Singh in pivotal roles. He has a couple of films in his kitty but one of them is the sequel to his crime thriller Haseen Dilruba which will star Taapsee Pannu and Sunny Kaushal.