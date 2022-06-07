Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte keep it stylish as they promote Forensic; PICS

Vikrant Massey, who recently entertained his fans with yet another wonderful performance in Love Hostel, is now set to share the screen space with Radhika Apte and Prachi Desai in the upcoming film Forensic. Radhika Apte, who went missing from the digital space for a while after Covid-19 is set to return back to where she belongs, which is in front of the cameras with this movie. Forensic is a psychological thriller and marks the return of the Phobia actress after Raat Akeli Hai.

The leads Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte were spotted in Juhu to promote their taut psychological thriller. They stood in front of a creative poster of Forensic which had a huge magnifying glass and a “do not cross” yellow strip. The duo was all smiles as they posed in front of the paparazzi, individually and together, to get their clicks. They nailed the checks look as well during the promotional event. Vikrant Massey kept it classy as he wore a checkered shirt over his white t-shirt and trousers. Radhika Apte looked pretty in her printed white t-shirt and a checkered skirt. The actors were seemingly excited for the release of their direct to digital release. The trailer of Forensic looks very intriguing and has got people very excited already.

Have a look at Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte promoting their next feature:

Forensic sees a direct release on ZEE5 on 24th June, 2022. Vikrant Massey, after Forensic, will be seen with Sara Ali Khan in Gaslight. The actor has already begun shooting for the film in Rajkot. The film even stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role. On the other hand, Radhika Apte, who worked marathon schedules last year after her break will be seen in two more features apart from Forensic. She will be seen in Vasan Bala's ‘Monica, O My Darling’. The actress will be starring in it alongside Rajkummar Rao and Huma Qureshi. She will also be seen in ‘Made in Heaven 2’, which has started making headlines ever since the hit series was renewed.

