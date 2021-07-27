Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte team up for a thriller titled ‘Forensic’; Motion poster out

Actor Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte will be coming together for a thriller film titled ‘Forensic’. Helmed by Vishal Furai, the film motion poster has been released today. It was shared by the lead actor on his official Instagram handle. It will be backed by Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Mini Films. It is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film of the same name. The 2020 Malayalam film starred Tovino Thomas, Mamra Mohandas, and Reba Monica John in the lead roles.

Sharing the poster, Vikrant wrote, “Ab naa bachega koi bhi unsolved case, #Forensic karega reveal har criminal ka face. Thrilled to announce my next project #Forensic with a super talented team. Another association with @furia_vishal and powerhouse performer @radhikaofficial. Producers @minifilmsofficial @sohamrockstrent @deepakmukut @immansibagla @varun.bagla. It's amazing how seamlessly @immansibagla you have made this union possible! Thank You for this opportunity. Really looking forward to collaborating with you. Let’s take this to the next level!” As reported, Vikrant will play the role of a forensic officer.

The motion poster shows a hand and a microscope that is searching the footprints. From the poster, it looks like it is about to be a murder mystery.

Fans dropped a lot of comments saying, “Ommgg, you are on fire!!!!...back to back projects!!! ....can't be more than happy... Excited to see you in different character this time!!!” Another wrote, “Bollywood m aur OTT p vikrant Massey. Yehi chl re hai bs .. you are superb actor bro.” To note, the actor was last seen in 14 Phere opposite Kriti Kharbanda.

