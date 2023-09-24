Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur announce first pregnancy in aww-dorable way: 'Baby coming 2024'

Vikrant Massey is one of the popular faces in the Hindi film industry. Starting off his career in the television industry to then becoming a part of the film industry, the actor has surely come a long way. Vikrant has been a part of various remarkable films including Dil Dhadakne Do, Half Girlfriend, and Chhapaak amongst others. Vikrant in his personal life is happily married to actress Sheetal Thakur. While enjoying marital bliss, the couple is now all set to welcome their first baby. Today, they took to social media and confirmed that they are expecting their first baby.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur are expecting their first child

Today, on September 24, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur shared a heartwarming post as they joyfully confirmed the pregnancy news on their Instagram handles. Sharing the wedding picture, the text on it had written, “We are expecting! Baby coming 2024.” The text was also accompanied by a beautiful creative made with safety pins indicating the good news. The creative featured a bloated safety pin with a smaller pin inside it, referring to Sheetal’s pregnancy. The post was captioned, “New Beginnings (followed by a dizzy emoji).” Have a look:

The announcement was made after it was recently reported that they are expecting their first baby. Meanwhile, in an interview with India Today earlier, Vikrant talked about his married life. He was quoted saying, “My married life has been great. Yes, there are a lot of things that are different now. I feel a lot different but I married my best friend and couldn't have asked for more. I got a new house, and that has also been a blessing. So life is good and God has been very kind.”

About Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur

The Gaslight actor Vikrant Massey and his wife, Sheetal Thakur began dating in 2015. Nearly seven years later, the couple tied the nuptial knot in February 2022 in an intimate traditional wedding. The couple had shared some really adorable pictures from their dreamy wedding to share the news

Vikrant Massey’s work front

Vikrant, who was last seen in Mumbaikar, has several exciting projects lined up. He will be next seen in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail, Taapsee Pannu’s Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, and Devang Bhavsar’s Blackout with Mouni Roy. Pinkvilla also exclusively reported that he will star with Raashii Khanna in a love story directed by debutante Bodhayan Roy Chaudhury.