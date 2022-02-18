Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur are officially married; See FIRST pics from their wedding

Vikrant Massey, who has been one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood these days, broke a million of hearts as he tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Sheetal Thakur. Pinkvilla was first to report that the couple had their registered marriage on February 14. And now, Vikrant and Sheetal have taken their nuptial vows in a traditional ceremony. While fans have been eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of the newlyweds, the Chhapaak actor has finally shared their first pics from their wedding ceremony.

One of the relatives from Sheetal Thakur’s side took to his Twitter handle to share a picture of Vikrant Massey and Sheetal from the mandap. In the picture, Vikrant can be seen wearing a white Sherwani with a pink turban. He cannot take his eyes away from his gorgeous bride who looks breathtakingly gorgeous in a red lehenga. Both are seated with their legs folded on the mandap. Indeed they make for a cute couple. The flower decorations behind the couple add to the beauty. Sharing this picture, “God bless you both @VikrantMassey @Sheetal__Thakur sister and jiju”.

Take a look:

Pinkvilla had recently informed you that Vikrant and Sheetal had opted for a registered marriage at their Versova home. Reportedly, they have tied the knot in a private ceremony with their respective families and close friends in attendance. Meanwhile, on the work front, Vikrant is looking forward to the release of Shankar Raman directorial Love Hostel with Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol in the lead. The web series is slated to release on February 25.

ALSO READ: Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur Wedding: Soon-to-wed couple dance their heart out during Haldi; Watch​