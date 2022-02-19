Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur OFFICIALLY announce their wedding with dreamy photos

After a long wait, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur have finally shared their intimate wedding photos with their fans. The couple, who have been dating for a long time, got married first in a civil ceremony on February 14th and later, tied the knot in a traditional ceremony at their village on February 18th. Photos from their village wedding had surfaced on social media on Friday after which fans of the couple wanted more glimpses from the traditional wedding ceremony.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, the Love Hostel actor penned a heartwarming note. Vikrant wrote, "सात सालों का ये सफ़र आज सात जन्मों में बदल गया। इस सफ़र में हमारा साथ देने के लिए बहुत बहुत शुक्रिया। शीतल एवं विक्रांत." (Today, this journey of seven years has turned into one for seven lifetimes. Thank you so much for supporting us in this journey. Sheetal and Vikrant)" Sheetal too penned a similar note and shared lovely photos from the ceremony. The two made for a dreamy couple at their traditional ceremony. Sheetal could be seen dressed in a traditional red lehenga with a signature pahadi nose ring. With Kaleere and traditional gold jewellery, Sheetal completed her full bridal look.

Have a look:

As soon as they shared the photos, wishes from fans, friends and celebs began pouring in. Taapsee Pannu, Nakuul Mehta, Kriti Kharbanda, Esha Gupta, Mouni Roy, Shilpa Rao, Sumona Chakravarti, Bobby Deol, Aahana Kumra, Jasleena Royal and many more congratulated the newly married couple.

Pinkvilla was the first to inform its readers that the couple registered their wedding on February 14th, after which they travelled to their hometown to get married in a traditional ceremony. Now, as the first photos from the wedding have been shared, fans cannot stop gushing over the couple.

