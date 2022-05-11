Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur paint the city red with their love as they get spotted; PICS

Vikrant Massey has been on a roll and 2022 has been an amazing year for him so far. With his choice of films and his brilliant acting, fans have been wanting to see him more on the silver screen. Not only does he have amazing projects this year, he also took the greatest decision of his life this year. Vikrant tied the knot with his long time girlfriend Sheetal Thakur on 18 February this year and ever since then, the duo has been giving us couple goals. Their dreamy wedding made amazed us all and honestly, we are still in love with the pictures. Just on Tuesday, the husband and wife were spotted in Mumbai and ming you, the two looked super adorable.

The couple got spotted in Estella Juhu, Mumbai as they came for a cute mid-week dinner date. As always, Vikrant looked quite dashing in his casual and smart outfit. He wore a white baggy tee with ripped blue jeans and look suited him immensely. On the other hand, Sheetal was a sight to behold in her comfortable yet gorgeous attire. She went for an all-black outfit and wore a cute black top with black palazzos. She accessorised the look with a cute white baguette bag and classy white heels.

Take a look at the PICS:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vikrant Massey, who recently entertained his fans with yet another wonderful performance in Love Hostel, is now set to share the screen space with Sara Ali Khan in Gaslight. The suspense drama also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Vikrant Massey’s wife Sheetal Thakur to join him on Gaslight sets to celebrate their 1st Holi