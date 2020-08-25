  1. Home
Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi announce their upcoming movie Cargo's release date

Release date of the sci-fi film Cargo, starring Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi, has been announced. The film is set for an OTT release on September 9. The actors confirmed the news on social media.
"Cargo entering 09-09-2020 only on @netflix_in," wrote Vikrant, with a rocket emoji to set the sci-fi mood of the film.

"And here we come," Shweta wrote. She, too, added a rocket emoji.

Directed by Arati Kadav, the film revolves around demon Prahastha, who has been working on a spaceship for years for the Post Death Transition services with the help of a female astronaut, where dead people are recycled for rebirth.

While Vikrant plays the demon, Shweta is cast as the astronaut.

"Cargo" premiered at the 2019 MAMI Film Festival under the spotlight section, and has been screened at several international film festivals.

