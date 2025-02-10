Vikrant Massey and wife Sheetal Massey reveal son Vardaan’s face for FIRST time from his birthday celebration; PICS

Actor Vikrant Massey and his wife, Sheetal Thakur, recently delighted their fans by sharing a cherished family moment. On February 10, the couple introduced their son Vardaan’s face to the public for the first time while celebrating his first birthday. Their heartfelt post quickly won over fans, who couldn’t stop admiring the adorable family picture.

The post featured Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Massey, and baby Vardaan all smiles in a beautifully decorated setup and the caption read, "Say HELLO! to our Onederful Vardaan."

The touching photo quickly captured the internet’s attention. Little Vardaan looked absolutely charming in a crisp white shirt, powder blue bowtie, brown pants, and white shoes, complemented by matching brown socks. The adorable toddler twinned with his father, who sported a stylish brown blazer. Snuggled in his dad’s arms while staying close to his mother, Vardaan melted hearts with his precious presence.

See the photos here:

Vikrant and Sheetal Massey also looked effortlessly stylish in coordinated beige ensembles. Sheetal radiated elegance in a graceful floral dress, while Vikrant looked dashing in a well-tailored suit. Their radiant smiles perfectly captured the joy of the special moment.

The post quickly gained traction, garnering thousands of likes and heartfelt comments from fans, friends, and celebrities who poured in their love and blessings for the family.

This milestone holds special significance for the couple, as they had kept their son away from the public eye until now. By revealing this precious moment, they offered their followers a rare glimpse into their personal life, making the occasion even more meaningful.

The Sabarmati Report actor is renowned for his exceptional performances in films and web series, has always been mindful of keeping his personal life away from the spotlight. Fans admire the way he strikes a balance between his professional and family life.

The post has taken social media by storm, with fans gushing over baby Vardaan’s adorable presence and the family's heartwarming bond. Many have praised the joy and warmth captured in the pictures, making it a truly memorable way to celebrate such a special occasion.