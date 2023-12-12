Vikrant Massey and wife Sheetal Thakur host jungle-themed baby shower party; mom-to-be drops snippets

Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal Thakur are soon going to embrace parenthood as they are expecting their first child. Sheetal is currently enjoying the blissful phase of pregnancy. Just a few days back, on September 24, the couple had made the news official after sharing an adorable picture with an interesting creative on social media. Now, today, December 12, the soon-to-be parents hosted the baby shower party together and the mom-to-be shared a bunch of pictures from the party.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur organize baby shower party

On December 12, Vikrant Massey's wife Sheetal Thakur took to her Instagram handle and posted glimpses of her baby shower bash. The mommy-to-be was decked up in a stunning forest green-hued strappy slip dress for the day. She kept her look minimal and opted for soft makeup with natural tresses. She accessorized with statement gold earrings and a handcuff.

On the other hand, Vikrant opted for a soft pink-hued shirt with white-toned pants. In one of the photos, the parents-to-be were seen sharing a kiss.

The cake was inspired by forest-themed and had cute animal frosting on it. In another photo, the mom-to-be was seen flaunting her baby bump as she posed with one of her friends.

Sharing the pictures, Sheetal wrote, "Life’s about to get a whole lot cuter Snippets from my babyshower #hathingsoon." Take a look:

Vikrant and his wife, Sheetal Thakur have been in a relationship since 2015. Nearly seven years later, the couple tied the nuptial knot in February 2022 in an intimate traditional wedding. They had shared adorable pictures from their dreamy wedding which went viral on the internet.

Meanwhile, Vikrant was recently seen in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail. He has projects lined up among which he has Aditya Nimbalkar’s Sector 36, Taapsee Pannu’s Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, and Devang Bhavsar’s Blackout with Mouni Roy. Pinkvilla had exclusively informed that Vikrant will also star with Raashii Khanna in a love story directed by debutante Bodhayan Roy Chaudhury.

