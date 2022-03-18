Vikrant Massey on collaborating with Sara Ali Khan in Gaslight: Her outlook towards work is so refreshing

Vikrant Massey, who recently entertained his fans with yet another wonderful performance in Love Hostel, is now set to share the screen space with Sara Ali Khan in Gaslight. The actor has already begun shooting for the film in Rajkot. The film even stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role. While Gaslight is a suspense drama, character details are under wraps. Now, in a recent interview, Vikrant Massey opened up about his upcoming movie and collaboration with top stars.

In a conversation with India Today, Vikrant shared his excitement about working with Sara Ali Khan and Chitrangda Singh. He shared, “We’ve just started shooting. It’s been wonderful so far. We are in Gujarat. It’s another film where I am tapped into something new. It’s a very interesting part. I am collaborating with Sara Ali Khan and Chitrangda Singh. I am really excited. These guys are such wonderful people. Sara especially, she is full of energy, wonderful. Her outlook towards her work, the way she sees the world, is so refreshing.” Vikrant also said that collaborating with director Pawan Kripalani was a long-standing thing.

Since Vikrant is busy shooting his film, a source close to Pinkvilla revealed that the actor’s wife Sheetal will be joining him on the sets for Holi since it's their first Holi post marriage. For those unaware, Vikrant tied the knot with Sheetal in February this year. “The Somnath temple is just a 3-hour drive away from Rajkot, so they will be visiting the temple for the festivities together before Vikrant resumes his shoot,” our source further informed.

