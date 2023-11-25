Vikrant Massey confirms Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail has been submitted for Oscars 2024

Vikrant Massey is currently basking in the glorious response to his recent release, 12th Fail. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial has turned out to be a critical and commercial success. Now, there is another good news for the film's team, as Vikrant recently confirmed that it has been submitted for the Academy Awards 2024 edition. Let's find out more.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail submitted for the Oscars 2024

Last month, it was reported that Vidhu Vinod Chopra's drama film 12th Fail is headed for the Oscars in 2024. In an interview with India Today, Vikrant Massey revealed that the film has indeed been sent to the Oscars in 2024 as an independent nomination. At the same event, the actor revealed that he started his acting journey when he was just 15 years old. Vikrant started his career on television and successfully transitioned into films.

Vikrant Massey hopes to make IPS Manoj Sharma proud

Recently, the actor took to his Instagram to write about IPS Manoj Sharma, on whom his character in 12th Fail was based. He wrote, "Very seldom does one meet people who walk the talk. People who, despite triumphs or failures, have their feet firmly grounded. Their heads held high, and their hearts at the right place. I was lucky to have met you." Vikrant concluded the post by writing, "Your determination to make this world a better place through your work and beyond is inspiring beyond words. I hope I can make you proud someday. I hope."

Written and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail is based on Anurag Pathak's book of the same name. It stars Vikrant, Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee.12th Fail was released on October 27th and became a critical and commercial success.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Vikrant spoke about his experience working with Vinod Chopra. He said, "I can very proudly say it was my best working experience. I think we really complement each other very well as actor director. And I can very proudly also say that he has mentored me in so many ways than one."

