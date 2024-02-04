Vikrant Massey dubs 12th Fail as ‘restart moment’ in career; recalls Vidhu Vinod Chopra's ‘Tujhe koi nahi jaanta’ words

12th Fail emerged as one of the most beloved movies of the previous year, garnering both critical acclaim and commercial success. Vikrant Massey, the lead star, has consistently showcased his acting prowess across various projects in his filmography. Recently, Vikrant reflected on the biographical drama as a pivotal moment of “restart” in his career. Recalling a conversation with Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Vikrant shared that the filmmaker emphasized how despite many years in the industry, Vikrant remained relatively unknown to many.

Vikrant Massey on 12th Fail being a ‘restart moment’ in his career

The movie 12th Fail recently commemorated its 100-day milestone in theaters, bringing together the cast and crew for a celebratory event. During this memorable occasion, Vikrant Massey, who portrayed the protagonist Manoj Kumar Sharma, described the film as a "restart moment" in his career. Reflecting on his journey, Vikrant shared, “Agar hum 12th Fail ki hi baat karein toh mere liye actually yeh ek restart moment hi tha, mere career mein” (If we talk about 12th Fail, it was actually a restart moment for me in my career).

Recalling a pivotal conversation with Vidhu Vinod Chopra about his role in the film, Vikrant disclosed the director’s observation: “Tujhe koi nahi jaanta. Bahut saare log tujhe nahi jaante, tu kaam kar raha hai itne saalon se" (No one knows you. Despite working for so many years, many people don't know you).

Vikrant acknowledged the truth in Chopra's words and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to collaborate with such a renowned director on such a big story. Adapting a book with a pre-existing cult following into a film and collaborating with an esteemed team marked a significant turning point for Vikrant.

He revealed the enriching experience of unlearning old habits and embracing new perspectives under Chopra's guidance, stating, "Main sir ke sath lagbhag 2.5 saal se uss film pe toh restart har roz hota hai (I've been restarting every day for almost 2.5 years on this film). Every day you wake up is a restart moment."

12th Fail also featured an ensemble cast including Medha Shankr, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee.

