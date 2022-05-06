Vikrant Massey fulfills his lifelong dream of meeting Ajay Devgn: Some things are worth the wait

Actor Vikrant Massey has carved a niche for himself by performing in several top movies and hit web series like 'Mirzapur' and 'Criminal Justice'. He is now all set to entertain his fans with his next movie Gaslight with Sara Ali Khan. The movie will mark their first project together. Apart from entertaining fans with their stellar performances, Vikrant also keeps them busy with updates from his personal life too. Speaking of which, the actor on Friday took to his social media handle and shared a picture with ‘Runway 34’ actor Ajay Devgn. Vikrant had a ‘fan moment’ on meeting him.

In the caption, the ‘Haseen Dillruba’ actor wrote, “Fulfilled a lifelong dream to see him in person. Some things are worth the wait @ajaydevgn #Shukr” Vikrant’s fans also rushed to the comment section and compliment the star. One of them wrote, “He is a legend and you are one already in the making Vikrant,” while another one said, “Most loveliest person”.

Take a look:

On the work front, Massey was last seen in the Zee5 film, ‘Love Hostel’. He will soon be seen in projects like ‘Yaar Jigri’, ‘Mumbaikar’, ‘Forensic’, ‘Gaslight’, and a few others. Whereas, Ajay Devgn recently took over the director's chair for Runway 34 which will see Rakul Preet Singh and the actor himself. His film was inspired by a true incident. Ajay was seen playing the character Captain Vikrant Khanna, while Rakul Preet Singh portrayed his co-pilot. The film also featured Amitabh Bachchan who essays the role of an investigating officer.

Also Read: Gaslight: Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey's flaunt their post-shoot glow as they get clicked; PICS

