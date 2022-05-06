Vikrant Massey fulfills his lifelong dream of meeting Ajay Devgn: Some things are worth the wait
Vikrant Massey will next be seen in Gaslight with Sara Ali Khan.
On the work front, Massey was last seen in the Zee5 film, ‘Love Hostel’. He will soon be seen in projects like ‘Yaar Jigri’, ‘Mumbaikar’, ‘Forensic’, ‘Gaslight’, and a few others. Whereas, Ajay Devgn recently took over the director's chair for Runway 34 which will see Rakul Preet Singh and the actor himself. His film was inspired by a true incident. Ajay was seen playing the character Captain Vikrant Khanna, while Rakul Preet Singh portrayed his co-pilot. The film also featured Amitabh Bachchan who essays the role of an investigating officer.
