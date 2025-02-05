Vikrant Massey is filming for Rajkumar Hirani’s OTT debut series in Goa? Here's what we know

Rajkumar Hirani is set to venture into the OTT space with an upcoming series, featuring Vikrant Massey as the lead. Now, the latest buzz reveals that the actor has officially started shooting for the project in Goa, marking the beginning of this much-anticipated venture.

Yes, you heard that right! According to a report by OTTplay, Vikrant Massey has arrived in Goa, where Rajkumar Hirani’s much-anticipated OTT series has officially gone on floors. A source told the portal that the actor has already begun filming in the scenic coastal state. While the shoot is in full swing, further details about the project remain under wraps for now.

Earlier, in a conversation with News18, Rajkumar Hirani shared his thoughts on exploring the OTT space. He explained that not every story fits within the structure of a feature film, and some narratives are better suited for a long-form format. The project he is currently working on was discovered during the pandemic, and he is deeply invested in it as the showrunner.

The filmmaker, excited about the script and its progress, is fully immersed in shaping the series. For him, storytelling transcends platforms—whether for cinema, streaming, or television, his priority remains bringing compelling narratives to life in the format they best belong to.

On the professional front, Vikrant is set to star in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, a touching love story alongside Shanaya Kapoor. The film delves into the heartfelt journey of two visually impaired individuals, capturing the beauty and challenges of their romance in a modern world.

The India schedule of the film has been successfully wrapped up, with breathtaking sequences filmed across Mumbai, Mussoorie, and Dehradun, each location adding to the film’s visual charm. The final leg of shooting is set to take place overseas, with the team expecting to conclude soon and announce the completion officially. Slated for a 2025 release, the film promises a touching and unforgettable love story.

Advertisement

Helmed by Santosh Singh and penned by Niranjan Iyengar and Mansi Bagla, the film is crafted with deep passion and sincerity. Vishal Mishra’s evocative music further enhances the emotional essence of the narrative. Produced by Mansi and Varun Bagla under the Mini Films banner, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan aims to bring a modern yet profoundly moving love story to audiences.