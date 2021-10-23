Vikrant Massey on his ideal wedding: I would like the perfect balance with my family & close friends around

Actor Vikrant Massey, who is already a popular face in the television industry, has managed to carve a successful niche for himself in Bollywood as well. The actor’s last release ‘14 Phere’ did extremely well. Apart from the professional world, Vikrant is quite active on social media and often keeps his fans updated. Now, in a recent chat with a leading daily, Vikrant opened up about the craziness of Indian weddings and his thoughts about an ideal marriage.

In a conversation with Outlook, Massey shared his thoughts about an ideal wedding. He said, “I would ideally like the perfect balance with my family and close friends around and would hope that everything goes smoothly. But I would like to point out that I am also trying to fulfil all my real aspirations through my films so if put in a situation like my character, Sanju, who loves Aditi, (played by actress Kriti Kharbanda) to no bounds, I would fully do exactly what he did in the film.”

When he was asked if the shoot of ‘14 Phere’ makes him think of the possible craziness that might happen during your wedding, Vikrant said Shaadi (wedding) and Siyappa (Craziness) are synonyms. He added, “It did cross my mind, but I also realised that, at the end of the day, it is about coexisting and adapting yourself with time. Shaadi (Wedding) and siyappa (Craziness) are synonyms. Nothing brightens up the mood better than a ‘ghar ki shaadi’ - a whirlwind journey that’s punctuated by delicious food, love, togetherness, dance sessions, and of course some family antics.”

Also Read: Vikrant Massey’s fiancee Sheetal Thakur pens heartfelt note on the actor’s birthday: Thank god you were born