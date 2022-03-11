Vikrant Massey on his marriage with Sheetal Thakur: ‘It was regular, middle-class family wedding’

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur have been in the limelight ever since the lovebirds tied the knot and embarked on their new journey as a married couple. Vikrant and Sheetal got married in a traditional ceremony on February 18 in the presence of close friends and family. Recently, in an interview, the ‘Love Hostel’ star opened up on his marriage with Sheetal and informed it was a regular, middle-class family ceremony.

Speaking with India Today, Vikrant Massey said that his wedding with Sheetal Thakur was a “regular, middle-class family wedding”. “I think marriage is something which is very-very private, very personal. Though the world knows this fact that we’ve been together for so long, but aisa kuch tha nahi na. It was not something we thought about but something that came very naturally to us. It was a regular middle-class wedding.” Vikrant said.

The actor added that they put up the pictures on social media handles because they had to share their beautiful moments with the world. When Vikrant was asked if it was a deliberate choice to remain tight-lip about his personal life, the actor said that he has always been that way. He added that people expect you to share every bit of your life, especially when it is a norm out there to share, however, he's a very private guy.

Talking about his life post marriage with Sheetal, Vikrant said it has been beautiful so far and he wishes to spend more time with his wife. On the work front, Vikrant was last seen in Shankar Raman's directorial Love Hostel with Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol in the lead.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur register their marriage today; Deets Inside