Vikrant Massey on Kushal Punjabi's suicide: There is always a way out of depression

Chhapaak actor Vikrant Massey recently opened up about people battling depression and how can one combat such strong emotions. Here's what he said.

The last week of December 2019 was a moment of grief and sadness for the entire entertainment industry as Kushal Punjabi suicide on the night of 26th December. His body was found hanging the next morning. Reportedly, the Ishq Mein Marjawaan actor was suffering from depression due to financial crisis and a failed marriage. His sudden demise left everyone shocked and people still cannot come to terms with the fact that Kushal, who was known to be a positive, is no more.

Vikrant Massey who will be next seen in Chhapaak opposite , was recently asked by an entertainment portal about how can one deal with mental issues and save onself from taking drastic steps like suicide, it is then when Vikrant mentioned about losing his close friend Kushal Punjabi. He elaborated, "Talking is the solution to combat such strong emotions. Talking it out to anyone. Me experience tells me that, in our society talking about such subjects is still a taboo, you're considered weaker. If there's a man who goes up to his family and says that I'm depressed and I have issues, the people consider it as a Mental Issue. He is called mad. We still look at these issues from the same lens. The pace at which we're progressing is extremely slow and unfortunate. Let's face it.

I'm not really qualified or equipped enough to tell people what to do or what not to do, but sharing your load by beginning to talk about it, is the solution. You can talk to a stranger also, as most of the incredible conversations happen with strangers. Life is extremely precious. I recently lost a friend last week (referring to Kushal Punjabi), we all heard about him. We just need to talk and get things out of our system. There is always sunrise after night," opined Vikrant.

