Vikrant Massey on new home with his partner Sheetal Thakur: We were living in suitcases for the last six years

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey opened up about moving into a new space with his partner Sheetal Thakur. The actor in a new interview expressed happiness and said that they finally have ‘enough space’ to move around and even revealed that his new home is sea-facing.

In a chat with journalist Puja Talwar, Vikrant said that he and Sheetal have moved to a new house. They also have their previous apartment as well. “Now there is enough space for both of us to move around. By the grace of God, I have a dining table also now, which I am sitting at and talking to you. We were living in boxes and suitcases for the last six years.”

He further revealed that his home is sea-facing and his ‘favourite place to view art’ is his new balcony. “I have the sea right in front of me. It’s a 180-degree sea-view where I see nature’s art every single day. My balcony is the best place to appreciate art right now,” he shared.

Earlier, Pinkvilla revealed that Mirzapur actor Vikrant Massey got married to girlfriend Sheetal Thakur today. The couple opted for a registered marriage with only their families in attendance. “Vikrant and Sheetal opted for a registered marriage today at their Versova home. They had decided on this date a few days back. Their families are extremely happy,” informed a source in the know.

In terms of work, Vikrant is gearing up for the release of the Zee5 original Love Hostel. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol. Directed by Shanker Raman, the movie is set to begin streaming from February 25.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur register their marriage today; Deets Inside

