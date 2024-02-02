Vikrant Massey reacts to Kareena Kapoor praising 12th Fail: ‘Ab main retire ho sakta hoon’

Vikrant Massey's exceptional performance in the movie 12th Fail has caused quite a sensation. He has truly shined in his role as IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma in the film directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Not only fans, but even Bollywood actors like Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and more have taken to their Instagram accounts to shower praises on the team. The latest addition to this list is Kareena Kapoor Khan, and what caught our eye was Vikrant's response to her appreciation for the film.

Vikrant Massey reacts to Kareena Kapoor Khan praising 12th Fail

It was only yesterday that Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories to review 12th Fail and praise Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and the entire team. Reacting to her story, Vikrant shared a snap of Bebo’s story and wrote, “Bas, ab main retire ho sakta hoon!!! (Finally, I can just retire now) Thank you so so much ma’am! You have no idea what this means to me.”

Check it out:

Kareena Kapoor Khan calls 12th Fail cast and crew ‘legends’

Kareena Kapoor Khan finally got the time to watch the sleeper hit film 12th Fail yesterday. Praising the entire cast and crew of the biographical drama film she took to her Instagram stories, and appreciated director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, actors Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr, and others for creating a masterpiece of sorts.

In her review of the movie, she wrote, “12th Fail. Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar and the entire cast and crew, legend’s” (sic).

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal praised 12th Fail in the past

Well, this is not the first time that a big name has lauded the Vikrant Massey starrer. Before Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, and others too had praised the film. Presenting the film's poster, Alia started off her message, declaring, “One of the most beautiful films I have seen in a while! With such fabulous performances.. Just too too too beautiful!!!!” (red heart emojis). @vikrantmassey you were SO SO spectacular I am in awe! @medhashankr heart and soul of Manoj’s journey.. so special and fresh and all things heartwarming! @anantvjoshi outstanding!”

Apart from Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal too had praised the film a couple of days back. He wrote, “Speechless! Bohat roya par dil khush ho gya (Cried a lot, but I'm happy). The best film, the best performance, and the best story of the year. What a cinematic triumph! @vidhuvinodchoprafilms I tip my hat off to you Sir". He further praised Massey's acting and wrote: "jald hi milkar gale lagna hai (need to meet you soon and give you a hug) Such an inspiring performance."

Vikrant Massey’s work front

After the massive success of 12th Fail, Vikrant Massey is reportedly all set to collaborate with Rajkumar Hirani for his next project. While there were reports that Rajkumar Hirani will collaborate with Sanju actor Ranbir Kapoor next, the director has moved on to his next project which is going to be a web series. According to a report in News 18, this show is going to star Vikrant Massey in the lead. It will be directed by Amir Satyaveer Singh, who has assisted Hirani in the past. It will apparently be based on cybercrime and the 12th Fail star will play the role of a cybercrime security expert.

