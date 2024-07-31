Vikrant Massey recalls Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba co-star Taapsee Pannu’s ‘truly special’ gesture for his son: ‘She drove all the way…’

Vikrant Massey and Taapsee Pannu are reuniting after three years for the sequel of their 2021 release, Haseen Dillruba. The second part of the film is titled, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba also starring Sunny Kaushal. The team has currently been busy promoting their film. Recently, the 12th Fail actor shared a sweet gesture of the Khel Khel Mein actress for her son, Vardaan.

Vikrant Massey on Taapsee Pannu's gesture for his and Sheetal Thakur's son Vardaan

After a significant period of dating, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur got married in 2021. Earlier this year in February, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, who they named, Vardaan. In a recent interview with News 18 Showsha, Vikrant showered praises on Taapsee Pannu.

He revealed that she was one of the first colleagues and friends who visited and blessed his son. Massey hailed her gesture as "truly special." “It was a Sunday, and she drove all the way to my home. That was really wonderful," the actor said.

Vikrant further spoke highly of Taapsee and jokingly mentioned there's no one on the earth "who can bully Taapsee". He further mentioned, "Jokes aside, she’s genuinely sweet and kind."

Taapsee Pannu says the success of Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail felt 'personal'

Meanwhile, in a conversation with Fever FM, Taapsee was asked if she had watched Vikrant Massey’s highly acclaimed movie 12th Fail. In response, Taapsee was quick to mention, “Of course” and revealed that she never missed out on his films.

The actress mentioned that she was busy shooting for her film Khel Khel Mein in London, due to which she watched the film quite some time after its release. She recalled that when she returned to the country, she began to hear good stuff about the collections of the film. The actress then disclosed that she sent Vikrant a message telling him that his success felt "personal" to her.

She shared, “Because I have seen him, how good he has been consistently. But the number validation, I don’t know; it feels like a personal celebration.”

About Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal, and Jimmy Shergill starrer Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is directed by Jayprad Desai. Written by Kanika Dhillon and helmed by Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series Films, the film will start streaming on August 9 on Netflix.

