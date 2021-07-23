Vikrant Massey remembers lying about dating pretty girls as a boy: ‘I created a fantasy in my head’

Vikrant Massey recollected spreading rumours about dating pretty girls as a young boy in school and college. In a recent interview, Vikrant revealed how he used to cook up lies about dating girls who would not even pass a look at him. The 14 Phere actor shared that he was an ‘average-looking’, regular schoolkid. He also shared that there were girls who had no care for him. However, the Haseen Dillruba actor shared that he had his own fantasies. Vikrant revealed that he would lie and boast to his friends about dating them.

In a chat with Rj Siddharth Kannan, he was asked if he was ever caught in his lies. To this, Vikrant said, “One of them found out that I was spreading rumours, and she confronted me also.” The Haseen Dillruba actor continued and said that although he looks ‘okay’ now, he was ‘absolutely unattractive’ back in his school and college years. This is not the sole anecdote from his childhood that he shared. Massey and his Haseen Dillruba co-stars, , and Harshvardhan Rane were asked if they were ever caught watching something they should not have been. Vikrant talked about this one time at his grandmother’s place, when his masi (aunt) caught him and his cousins watching adult content.

"My cousins and I were watching, and my masi (aunt) walked in. We never thought she'd be up at 3 am... Then the walk of shame. I was staying at my nani's house for a few days, and whenever I'd run into my masi, getting a glass of water or something, I'd be ashamed to look her in the eye. It was very, very embarrassing,” Vikrant revealed.

Vikrant was recently seen in the Netflix original film, Haseen Dillruba, opposite Taapsee Pannu. He also appeared in 14 Phere, streaming on Zee5.

