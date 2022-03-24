Vikrant Massey reveals he and Sanya Malhotra underwent therapy during Love Hostel: Spent sleepless nights

Vikrant Massey recently entertained his fans with a wonderful performance in the web thriller Love Hostel. The film also featured Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra. Helmed by Shanker Raman, the movie saw Bobby as the antagonist and Vikrant and Sanya Malhotra as a newly-married interfaith couple- Ahmed and Jyoti. Bobby's character in the film is hired by Jyoti's grandmother to kill the couple. Now, in a recent interview, Vikrant Massey revealed that he and Sanya Malhotra underwent therapy during Love Hostel.

Vikrant Massey said that there are many Ahmed and Jyoti out there (interfaith couples) and people are well aware of what happens with inter-faith marriages. The actor revealed that the filming was not only physically tiring but also had an emotional impact on him.

Speaking to Indian Express, Vikrant said, “I did go through quite a bit of up and downs while filming Love Hostel. I was continuously taking therapy. This film had a certain degree of emotional impact on me. Physically, yes, it gets tiring, but emotionally both Sanya and I had to go through therapy during Love Hostel.” He added that there were days when he broke down and even spent sleepless nights. “For you to think like someone you are not, it does catch up with you. You start thinking like your character. You start feeling like your character. It is that journey that becomes challenging,” he shared. The actor also said that it was the subject of the film that pushed him towards it, and he believed it had the power to be the audience's voice.

Besides Love Hostel, Vikrant is now all set to share the screen space with Sara Ali Khan in their next project Gaslight.

