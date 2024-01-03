Vikrant Massey reveals he 'continued weeping’ even after Vidhu Vinod Chopra cut the shot during 12th Fail

Vikrant Massey, who appeared in the highly successful film 12th Fail, mentioned in a recent interview that certain characters strongly impact the actor, making it challenging to disconnect from them. In the movie, Vikrant portrays the character of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcomes various challenges to succeed in the UPSC exam.

Vikrant Massey reveals he continued weeping even after the cut during the shoot of 12th fail

During a recent interaction with ANI, Vikrant Massey also discussed how his role in A Death in the Gunj had a strong impact on him and left him disturbed. He mentioned that certain characters linger and are hard to shake off. Specifically, what he portrayed in A Death in the Gunj stayed with him. He added, “That was the first time, after filming that film, I started taking therapy because I felt I needed to talk to someone. If you tell your parents about your worries, then they get worried so you really can’t share all these things with them. Because it was a very dark film. It pushed me to certain darker corners.”

Vikrant Massey went on to discuss the impact of his character in 12th Fail, expressing how it deeply affected him. He mentioned that even during moments when Vinod sir would call a cut, he found himself continuing to weep, unable to control his emotions. He said, “Even with Manoj Kumar Sharma, there were moments when Vinod sir would call a cut and I would continue weeping even after the cut is called because I just could not control myself.”

More about Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail

The movie 12th Fail has been submitted as an independent nomination for the Oscars 2024. It has garnered praise from personalities like Kamal Haasan, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, and Anil Kapoor to name a few.

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the movie 12th Fail, features Vikrant Massey in the lead role. The storyline unfolds in the Chambal town and explores the educational path of Vikrant's character. He endeavors to seize control of his fate by undertaking the world's most challenging competitive exam, the UPSC. The film depicts the challenges faced by numerous students aiming for success in the UPSC entrance exam.

