Vikrant Massey reveals why he switched from TV to Bollywood; Admits being ‘underutilised’ in TV

Vikrant Massey, in a recent interview, recalled his journey from being a TV actor to a Bollywood actor and revealed all the hurdles that came his way.

Vikrant Massey is riding high on the success of his recently released movie Haseen Dillruba. Time and again, he has proved his talent. We all know that he started off his career as a TV actor and today has reached a point where directors can bank on him. But, recently, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Vikrant has opened up about being 'underutilised' even after spending a decade in the television industry. He also admitted to experiencing 'subtle jabs' because he was a part of the TV industry.

In the interview, Vikrant recalled his journey from TV to Bollywood. He said, "The moment you tell me 'you can't do this', I'll make sure I do that. When I wanted to make the switch to films, my parents were like, 'beta, complete your graduation, get a roof over your head'. When I did that at 24, it was a very tough decision for me to make the switch... A lot of wry comments, a lot of subtle jabs at television actors..."

Vikrant Massey continued, "That pushed me against the wall, and that's when I decided that I will make sure I will prove them wrong. It doesn't have a negative connotation... I just wanted to go out there and express myself; I always knew I had that possibility within me... Even after ten years of working in television, I felt underutilised."

For the unversed, Vikrant made a move to films with 2013's Lootera starring and . He has also appeared in films such as Dil Dhadakne Do, Lipstick Under My Burkha, A Death in the Gunj, and Chhapaak. Last year, he appeared in three Netflix releases- Cargo, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Ginny Weds Sunny.

