Vikrant Massey’s fiancee Sheetal Thakur pens heartfelt note on the actor’s birthday: Thank god you were born

On the occasion of Vikrant Massey’s 34 birthday, his ladylove Sheetal Thakur has wished the actor in the most endearing way. Check out her heartwarming note.

Actor Vikrant Massey, who is already a popular face in the television industry, has managed to carve a successful niche for himself in Bollywood as well. The actor, who made his acting debut with and starrer Lootera, has come a long way in all these years. Well, yesterday was a special day for him as he turned 34 on April 3. Though Vikrant is currently under home quarantine post-testing positive for the coronavirus, his loved ones surely left no stone unturned to make him feel special on his birthday.

From his ardent fans to his friends from TV and Bollywood, his close ones showered love and blessings on him on social media. His fiancee Sheetal Thakur also wished the actor in the most endearing way. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a candid photo of the birthday boy alongside a sweet note. Sharing the stunning click, Sheetal wrote, “Thank god you were born. Happy birthday!.” In the picture, Vikrant looked dapper in a black jacket and sunnies.

Several celebs, including his Ginny Weds Sunny costar , TV actress Sumona Chakravarti and had wished the actor.

Check out Sheetal Thakur’s Instagram Post below:

As a gift to his fans, Vikrant unveiled the first look from his upcoming movie Mumbaikar that is the remake of the Tamil action thriller titled Maanagaram. Sharing the poster, he had written on his Instagram, “This birthday is doubly special for me. Thank you for all your heartfelt wishes and love. I'm glad to share with you all, the first look of my next film - #Mumbaikar. Gratitude.”

Directed by Santosh Sivan, the upcoming movie also stars Makkal Selvan, Vijay Sethupathi, Tanya Maniktala, Sanjay Mishra and Ranvir Shorey.

