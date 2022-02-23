Vikrant Massey’s wife Sheetal Thakur is one happy Himachali bride during pre-wedding function; PICS

Vikrant Massey is now married to his longtime girlfriend Sheetal Thakur and they can’t stop beaming with happiness. It was a low key ceremony for the lovebirds who have been dating each other for around seven years. And while Vikrant and Sheetal made sure to enjoy their wedding festivities away from the media glare, the newlyweds are now seen sharing beautiful pics from their functions on social media which is a treat for the fans. Keeping up with this trajectory, new bride Sheetal also grabbed the attention lately as she dropped pics from one of her pre-wedding functions.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sheetal shared pics from her chooda ceremony wherein she appeared to be one happy bride and her smile was infectious. In the pics, Sheetal was dressed in a red coloured suit with golden embroidery while the women of her family were making her wear the red chooda. She was also seen wearing kaleeras made of cowries along with silver anklets during the ritual. Her Himachali bride look was completed by a big gold nose ring which is a part of the Himachali tradition.

While Sheetal captioned the post as, “Making of a Himachali bride”, Yami Gautam, who too hails from Himachal Pradesh, took to the comment section was in awe of her bridal look and wrote, “Gorgeous”.

Take a look at Sheetal Thakur’s post:

Earlier, Vikrant and Sheetal had shared beautiful pics from their D-Day. The post was captioned as, “सात सालों का ये सफ़र आज सात जन्मों में बदल गया । इस सफ़र में हमारा साथ देने के लिए बहुत बहुत शुक्रिया । शीतल एवं विक्रांत 18.02.2022”.

