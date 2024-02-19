Vikrant Massey says there are many shitty people in film industry; 'They are so called aspirational'

Actor Vikrant Massey's portrayal in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail has received widespread love and praise from both the Bollywood fraternity and audiences. In a recent interview, Vikrant shed light on the paradox of Bollywood's successful actors, who may not always exhibit admirable behavior in real life yet continue to be adored and achieve great success.

Vikrant Massey says many shitty individuals in the film industry are still highly adored

In an interview with Unfiltered by Samdish, the host posed a provocative question to Vikrant Massey: "Can you be a shitty person in life and be a great actor?" Vikrant responded affirmatively, "There are many like that; there are many." However, he declined to divulge specific names, emphasizing his reluctance to do so. On the host's insistence on the term 'shitty,' Vikrant said, "Of course, they are adored, they are loved, they are so-called aspirational. But you have to give it to them for being successful." When asked if any such actors were part of the film Death in the Gunj, the actor clarified that it was a great ensemble without such individuals.

When queried about cosmetic surgery, Massey acknowledged its prevalence, stating that a lot of people have undergone it. He expressed an open-minded attitude towards cosmetic procedures, affirming, "There's no problem with it. I am open to it as well if need be." Additionally, the actor candidly addressed his personal insecurities, admitting, "I can be in better shape. I can be muscular."

Advertisement

Vikrant Massey's work front

Vikrant Massey recently stole the spotlight with his compelling portrayal in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's gripping drama 12th Fail. Drawing inspiration from the real-life journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, the film not only garnered critical acclaim but also struck a chord with audiences, making it a commercial success.

Looking forward, Vikrant's cinematic journey promises even more excitement with a diverse range of projects in the pipeline. From the Yaar Jigri and The Sabarmati Report to Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba and Sector 36, each film offers a unique storytelling experience. Additionally, his upcoming romantic venture alongside Raashii Khanna has piqued curiosity, leaving fans eager to witness the chemistry unfold on screen.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sushmita Sen says Vikrant Massey's performance in 12th Fail 'inspired' her; 'We need new age actors'